M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 308 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $116.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.82. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The stock has a market cap of $472.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.91.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

