Monument Capital Management Purchases 150 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 124,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 35,216 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 899,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,330,000 after buying an additional 38,242 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $108.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $131.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

