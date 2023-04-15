Monument Capital Management Purchases 2,714 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Monument Capital Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.46 and a 200-day moving average of $167.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

