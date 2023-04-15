National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Bank were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBHC. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 181,325 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,407,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 143,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,286,000 after buying an additional 123,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,632,000 after buying an additional 87,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93.

National Bank Announces Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $110.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

About National Bank

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

