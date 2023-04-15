National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 217,080 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 30,454 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 68,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,497 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 369,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 54,214 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 334,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 45,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.76.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 18.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Further Reading

