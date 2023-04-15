National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 6,020 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 280.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,168 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,655,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,370,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $181,104,000 after purchasing an additional 623,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,867,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Tapestry Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

