National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 446.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sprott were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SII. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprott by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 972,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after purchasing an additional 284,033 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 363,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 41,249 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Sprott by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 41,045 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sprott by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SII stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $969.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.00. Sprott Inc. has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $57.00.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.99 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 6.23%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Sprott Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

