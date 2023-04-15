National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,919 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,304 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sunrun by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Sunrun by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.79.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 2.34. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 12,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $248,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,359,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $38,571.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,513.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 12,409 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $248,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,359,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,034. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

