Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 1,576 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Insulet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.82.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total transaction of $1,163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet stock opened at $318.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.60. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $326.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5,313.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

