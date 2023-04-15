Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 140.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,988 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Spire were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Spire by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Spire by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Spire by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Spire Trading Down 1.9 %

SR stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.35 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

Spire Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.