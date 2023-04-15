Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,956 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 28.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,146,000 after buying an additional 2,184,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1,485.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,919 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,390,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

International Game Technology Price Performance

NYSE IGT opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.86.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.