Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,218 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 5.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,838,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,765,000 after buying an additional 382,527 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at about $8,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,406,000 after buying an additional 330,303 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 661.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 366,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after buying an additional 318,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 46.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 947,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after buying an additional 298,297 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 38.21%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

