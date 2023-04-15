Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 10,686 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HXL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hexcel by 58.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,160,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $318,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,252 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 23,692.4% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,861 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 15.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,799,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,571,000 after acquiring an additional 498,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.13.

In other Hexcel news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Hexcel news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $40,064.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,289.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,722 shares of company stock worth $676,077. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HXL opened at $67.27 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

