Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 23,480 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,097,000 after buying an additional 664,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,317,000 after buying an additional 649,302 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.3% in the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 805,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,557,000 after buying an additional 370,951 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,204.6% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 213,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,413,000 after buying an additional 208,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,652,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $93.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.09. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $100.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

