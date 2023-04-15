Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 41,873 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,873 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cognex by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter worth $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 136.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $49.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.61. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 22.76%.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $29,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $883,325. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGNX. Cowen dropped their price target on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

