Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 46,375 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,870 shares of company stock worth $16,729,070 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

