Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 46,759 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,759 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,407,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,043,000 after buying an additional 1,163,601 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,486,000 after buying an additional 358,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kirby by 64.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,620,000 after purchasing an additional 225,645 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kirby by 51.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,120,000 after purchasing an additional 208,028 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 754.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 191,783 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $109,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $632,353.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,519.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $109,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $884,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,789. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kirby Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $69.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $76.34.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $730.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

Featured Articles

