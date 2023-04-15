Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 874 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Biogen by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.68.

Biogen Trading Down 0.5 %

BIIB stock opened at $288.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.31. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.