Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,716 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in EQT were worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in EQT by 27.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 181,453 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in EQT by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in EQT by 210.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,606,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 34.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.16.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.