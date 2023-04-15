Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 297,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,064 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ZWS opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,573 shares of company stock valued at $633,483. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZWS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

