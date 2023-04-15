Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 1.9 %

IRM opened at $52.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 130.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,971. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

