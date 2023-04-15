Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,304 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,339,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,700,000 after acquiring an additional 110,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,035,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $410,120,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 877,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $176,859,000 after purchasing an additional 98,363 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 803,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,553,000 after purchasing an additional 437,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $108,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $263.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.11. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $349.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

