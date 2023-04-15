Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.90 Million Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,892 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in GSK were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.72) to GBX 1,400 ($17.34) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.57) to GBX 1,730 ($21.42) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:GSK opened at $37.77 on Friday. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.