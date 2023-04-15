Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.15 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,765 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $227.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $263.30. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

