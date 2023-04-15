Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,295 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 989.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 56.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PPL by 70.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 93.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

