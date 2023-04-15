Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.29 Million Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,108 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,672,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,311,000 after buying an additional 863,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,538,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,489,000 after buying an additional 178,051 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 315.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,924,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after buying an additional 3,739,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,840,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,266,000 after buying an additional 270,369 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 37.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,804,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,002,000 after buying an additional 1,304,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.57. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 771.53% and a negative net margin of 1,095.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.82.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.