Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.43 Million Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in ChampionX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ChampionX by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ChampionX by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

In other news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of CHX stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.55. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $33.65.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ChampionX had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

