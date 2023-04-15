Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.45 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,239 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 309.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $99.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.92 and a 200 day moving average of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.80 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,500 shares of company stock worth $13,981,315. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

