Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.46 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,716 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,334,000 after purchasing an additional 910,179 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,915,000 after purchasing an additional 178,783 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,913,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,820,000 after purchasing an additional 597,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,124,000 after purchasing an additional 76,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSIC stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.65. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $91.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

