Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.49 Million Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 611,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,111 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000. Barton Investment Management grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1,254.4% in the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 406,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 376,305 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 33,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OWL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.32.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $10.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.67, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,733.33%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

