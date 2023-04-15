Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.57 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,746 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDK stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $140.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.35.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.74 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 128.92% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.