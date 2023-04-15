Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.81 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 17,030 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $29.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $41.88.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.