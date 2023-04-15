Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.85 Million Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 1,263.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,563 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 147.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

