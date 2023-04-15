Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.92 Million Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXLS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

ExlService Price Performance

EXLS stock opened at $168.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.17 and a 12 month high of $191.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.78.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total value of $477,647.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares in the company, valued at $745,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,964 in the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExlService Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.