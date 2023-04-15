Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $7.06 Million Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,232 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on SIGI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $94.79 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $103.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.27.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

