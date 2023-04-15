Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $7.09 Million Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1,066.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Price Performance

United Bankshares stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.03.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $338.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on UBSI shares. Stephens started coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About United Bankshares

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.