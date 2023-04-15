Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $7.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $81.19 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average is $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

