Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $7.34 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 212,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,188. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gentex Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

GNTX stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $493.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.04 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

