Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. American National Bank increased its position in Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 96.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Airbnb by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $114.65 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.73.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $39,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,586,463.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $39,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,586,463.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at $32,117,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,758,785 shares of company stock worth $338,749,521. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.27.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

