Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 386,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 145.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.