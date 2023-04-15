Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 471,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,364 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 18.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter worth $218,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 56.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 458,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

MRVI stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.31.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The company had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

