Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.6% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 187,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after buying an additional 23,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $147.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.63. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $215.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 102.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.