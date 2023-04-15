Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 199,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after buying an additional 450,484 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in International Paper by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,963,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,986 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,880,000 after acquiring an additional 69,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $35.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.