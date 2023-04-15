Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hikari Tsushin Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 25.3% in the third quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Waters by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Waters by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waters by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $307.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.06. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.00.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

