Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 56.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $60.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.58.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Recommended Stories

