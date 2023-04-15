Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,955 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLK. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,586,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,834,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,825,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,249,000 after purchasing an additional 287,217 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,453,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 133.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 168,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $33.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

