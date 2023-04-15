Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 108.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 110,689 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,605,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,577,000 after buying an additional 452,857 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 824.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 691,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after buying an additional 616,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 46,477 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Price Performance

Chemours Announces Dividend

Shares of CC stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.17. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $44.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Chemours Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

