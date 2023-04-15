Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.15.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $364.37 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $425.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $334.49 and a 200-day moving average of $328.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,586,383.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,543,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,586,383.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,543,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.