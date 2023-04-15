Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $7.21 Million in RH (NYSE:RH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of RH by 5,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $233.88 on Friday. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $355.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.50.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

