Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,412 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAR has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.10. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.